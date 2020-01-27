Big Game Bound’s Jarrett Payton on why loss of Kobe Bryant hits home for all of us

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla — Kobe Bryant was much more than just an NBA legend, basketball ambassador and American icon.

Bryant was a caring father, says WGN’s Jarrett Payton, who believes that’s why sports fans and non-sports fans alike continue to struggle with his passing.

Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, reflected on his father and his own lessons learned from becoming a father himself on Monday’s live stream of Big Game Bound.

“To me, he was so involved [with his kids],” said Payton of the Los Angeles Laker great. “It’s the same way I am with my son. And so, it brought it full circle now to be a father and now that his family is grieving.”

“It’s a tough time when we lose a legend, but I think it brings it back into perspective on how short life is.”

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.