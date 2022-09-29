INDIANAPOLIS – Only two undefeated teams remain in the NFL entering Week 4.

One of those unbeatens will help kick off this weekend’s schedule of games as the Dolphins visit the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Miami looks to go 4-0 for the first time since 1995.

The other 3-0 team, the Philadelphia Eagles, will host one of the surprise teams of the new season, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence and company blew out the Chargers last week to improve to 2-1 and stay atop the AFC South.

The league also begins its slate of five international games this season as the Vikings and Saints meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It’ll be the 100th preseason or regular season game played outside the United States.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan previews the entire week’s schedule on “Big Game Bound.” WCMH’s Jerod Smalley joins the show to talk about how Cincinnati can get back on track after a slow start.

Also look for reports from Jacksonville, Baltimore and Kansas City, plus the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday during the NFL season at 12 p.m. ET.