When to get your free hearing screening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early hearing screenings can make all the difference, says David Adams from Beltone. He should know. He has 45 years experience helping people in Mobile hear better.

“It does effects quality of life,” Adams says. “Everyone wants to hear their grandchildren. I wear a hearing aid and I have three grandchildren.”

Adams says the earlier you can catch hearing loss with a free screening with Beltone, the sooner you can improve the quality of your life.

“A good, quality hearing aid is going to help you hear in church, when you walk into a restaurant where there’s a lot of background noise,” Adams explains.

With Beltone, you can control what you hear and how you hear it. Devices bought online or over the counter won’t let you do that, Adams tells us.

There’s another advantage to Beltone: they’re local. If your device needs to be serviced, you can bring it in locally.

“Most of the times we can fix it while you wait,” Adams says.