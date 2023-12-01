MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — December 1st is the 35th commemoration of World Aids Day.
To share the celebration of life, Mobile County Health Officer Kevin Michaels and Peer Counselor Ty Tover from Mobile County Health Department joined WKRG on Take 5 to discuss World Aids Day.
Dr. Michaels and Tover answer the following questions in the video above:
- What progress has been made in the fight against HIV?
- Can you share some of the common misconceptions or stigmas surrounding HIV testing, and how is your department working to dispel these myths to encourage more people to get tested?
- In the context of World AIDS Day, why is it particularly important to emphasize the message of “Know Your Status,” and what are the key goals your health department has set for promoting this message?
- What advice do you have for individuals who may be hesitant or fearful about getting tested for HIV?