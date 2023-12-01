MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — December 1st is the 35th commemoration of World Aids Day.

To share the celebration of life, Mobile County Health Officer Kevin Michaels and Peer Counselor Ty Tover from Mobile County Health Department joined WKRG on Take 5 to discuss World Aids Day.

Dr. Michaels and Tover answer the following questions in the video above: