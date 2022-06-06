MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Rachel Hunter, Breast Surgical Oncologist at USA Mitchell Cancer institute wants to remind Women of the importance of regular wellness screenings with your doctor.

When it comes to common cancers in Women, most can be detected at a very early stage if you are seeing your doctor and regularly scheduling your annual exams.

For more information about Women’s Health and Breast Cancer Care, watch the video above. You can also call The USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute at 251-660-5763.