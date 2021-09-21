Take 5: Wholistic Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Susan Gillispie is a nurse practitioner with Wholistic Health in Theodore, Ala. and she joined WKRG News 5’s Take 5 to talk about what makes the clinic different.

Wholistic Health opened to treat the whole person. The clinic works on what’s called a functional medicine model, but in layman’s terms, Gillispie said, it means getting to know the patient and getting down to the root cause of a person’s problems.

Gillispie said there are many reasons that make Wholistic Health unique, but one that stands out is that they have one hour appointments. This allows them to take the time to get to know patients, to look at social life, environmental factors, and genetics to best treat the person.

Everyone has unique needs, and Wholistic Health has unique treatment plans for their patients.