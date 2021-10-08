Take 5: Viva and Infirmary team up to care for seniors in Mobile and Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — VIVA Medicare and Infirmary Health have teamed up to provide high-quality health care and coverage to seniors in Mobile and Baldwin County.

Terry Knight, chief development officer with Viva Health, and Dr. Bill Admire, chief medical officer at Mobile Infirmary Medical Center and North Baldwin Infirmary, joined WKRG News 5 to tell use about the new health plan option for people on Medicare.

“We are thrilled to announced the partnership between VIVA Mealthcare and Infirmary Health,” said Knight. “VIVA Medicare expanded into this market a decade ago, and VIVA Health provides coverage to employees at

Infirmary. It’s continued to be a good relationship, and we wanted to find a way to offer our most

vulnerable population of older adults the benefits, customer service, and value that we’re so well-known

for, along with the high-quality care that Infirmary Health providers and staff deliver every day. We felt

the best way to ensure our seniors have access to the care they need, when they need it is to come

together as a team, which culminated in a new Medicare Advantage plan called VIVA Medicare Infirmary

Health Advantage (HMO)”

The two organizations have a history of working together. Admire knew the plan would be a good fit for the Mobile market.

“First and foremost, our organizations share the same values,” said Admire. “We are both dedicated to ensuring every patient and every member has the best experience possible. Whether they come to an Infirmary

Health facility for a procedure or need help from VIVA MEDICARE to file medical claim, we want them to

feel cared for. This is especially important when caring for seniors.”

Knight said local plan that are rooted in the community are best positioned to meet the needs of the people here.

“We’re both local companies who understand the issues our Alabama seniors face, whether it’s getting

a ride to the doctor, concerns about housing, or being able to get yearly preventive screenings before

diseases occur,” said Knight. “The members on our health plans and patients who visit Infirmary are our neighbors, and we’ve earned their trust by treating them that way. I think that’s what sets us apart.”

You can learn more about the healthcare plan in the video above.