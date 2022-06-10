MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robert Moore (owner) and Phebe Powell (Manager) from The Gentleman’s Corner male nail salon are here to encourage men to come in and relax with a manicure, pedicure and facial.

The weekly specials include:

Thursday Facial’s – 10% off

Bring a Friend Friday – Buy a pedi and get express mani for free

Father’s Day Special – Pedi, Mani and Mini Facial only $85

For more information on the importance of male nail and facial care, watch the video above. The Gentleman’s Corner is located off Airport Blvd and can be reached at 251-725-0365.