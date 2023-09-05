MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — September is National Sickle Cell Month, and Sickle Cell Anemia is the most common genetic blood disease in the United States. This disease causes the body to make abnormal crescent shaped red blood cells. The cure to Sickle Cell Disease is not widely available, but the Red Cross supports blood transfusion treatments.

Aleida Ponquinette, Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association, joined WKRG on Take 5 to discuss Sickle Cell Disease and the importance of the upcoming blood drive at Franklin Primary Health Center.

Ponquinette answers the following questions in the video above: