Amber Finch, Center Manager for Sage Health Pinebrook, and Dr. Michael Psikogios, Regional Medical Director, discuss the grand opening of Sage Health's Pinebrook location in Mobile, Ala.

Sage Health offers seniors innovative primary and concierge care with a wellness focus. Activity rooms, fitness programs, nutrition programs and mental health services will be located under the same roof as your doctor, at Sage Health. Care and services will be delivered in modern facilities, or at home, for seniors to live a healthier life at an affordable cost.

Pinebrook will be the first of three locations to open in Mobile. The other two locations, Midtown and Toulminville, will open later this year.

