MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sage Health opened its third Mobile location in Toulminville on Thursday, Sept. 28. Sage Health provides seniors with primary care, cardiology, and wellness services, provided by Medicare Advantage plans.

Dr. Vicki Baldwin, primary care provider for Sage Health, and Nikki Williams, nurse practitioner from Sage Health, joined WKRG onTake 5 to discuss Sage Health’s Toulminville grand opening.

Dr. Baldwin and Williams answer the following questions in the video above: