MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today on Take 5 we are joined by Amber Finch, center manager for Sage Health Pinebrook, and Dr. Marirose Trimmier, Midtown primary care provider.

Sage Health offers seniors primary care and wellness. Three different locations are set to open this year. Sage Health Pinebrook opened last month, and Midtown opens July 27. The Toulminville location will open later this year.

Dr. Trimmier and Finch discuss Sage Health’s two newest locations, Pinebrook and Midtown, and why seniors should choose Sage Health in the video above.