MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today on Take 5 we are on zoom with lifestyle specialist Annette Figueroa to discuss the Plexaderm challenge.

Plexaderm has 6 day-6 application trial pack for $14.95 with free shipping and a 30 day money back guarantee. Figueroa says that with Plexaderm, in 10 minutes the product will smooth out skin and create a more youthful look and will last up to 10 hours. She explains that Plexaderm is not just for women but men love it too.

Watch the video above to find out more about the Plexaderm challenge and all of it’s benefits.