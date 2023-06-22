MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Peripheral Artery Disease is a disease of the circulation of blood vessels that affects millions of people. Today on Take 5 we are joined by Dr. Michael Hogan from Vascular Associates of South Alabama. Dr. Hogan is here to explain Peripheral Artery Disease and the risks patients face.
Dr. Hogan answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is Peripheral Artery Disease?
- Who is at risk of developing Peripheral Artery Disease, and what are the symptoms?
- How do Vascular Surgeons diagnose and treat Peripheral Artery Disease?
- If anyone watching today has risk factors or symptoms, do they need a referral to make an appointment?