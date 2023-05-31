MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Aaron Murphy, owner of Outdoor Living By Design, joins us today on Take 5. He is here to tell us more about Outdoor Living By Design.

Watch as he answers the following questions:

Who is Outdoor Living By Design?

Do you have a showroom?

What do you offer?

What are the outdoor kitchens made of?

How are your appliances different from others?

Outdoor Living By Design is participating in the upcoming Gulf Coast Home and Outdoor Expo on June 3rd at the Daphne Civic Center.