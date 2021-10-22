Take 5: New solution for bunions from Treace Medical Concepts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. James Morgan is a podiatrist from Medical Center Podiatry, and he joined WKRG News 5 to talk about a new solution for bunions bunions, which is a deformity of the big toe.

Morgan breaks down what causes a bunion. He also talks about options for patients.

At some point, he says, most patients wind up having surgery. The problem, he says, is that the surgery that’s been available couldn’t solve the underlying cause of bunions

That’s why Morgan told us about Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction, a new surgical procedure that corrects the underlying cause of bunions.

Watch the video above to find out more about Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction.

