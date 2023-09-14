MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Avelo Airlines provides direct flights from Mobile International Airport to Orlando International Airport with low fares. 

Chris Curry, President of Mobile Airport Authority, joined WKRG on Take 5 to discuss Avelo Airlines and nonstop flights to Orlando.

Curry answers the following questions in the video above:

  • What can passengers expect?
  • What do you envision for the future?
  • What can we expect for the future of the airport?
  • What is the process of getting a flight like?