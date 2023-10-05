MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Avelo Airlines offers a low-cost carrier, lower fares and direct flights to Orlando.
Chris Curry, President of Mobile Airport Authority, joined WKRG on Take 5 to share information on Avelo Airlines and what it offers.
Curry answers the following questions in the video above:
- Can you share more about the airlines?
- What amenities does Avelo offer its customers?
- What are the destinations from the Mobile Regional Airport?
- Can you give more details about future transitions?
- Will there be more locations in the future?