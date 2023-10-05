MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Avelo Airlines offers a low-cost carrier, lower fares and direct flights to Orlando. 

Chris Curry, President of Mobile Airport Authority, joined WKRG on Take 5 to share information on Avelo Airlines and what it offers.

Curry answers the following questions in the video above:

  • Can you share more about the airlines?
  • What amenities does Avelo offer its customers?
  • What are the destinations from the Mobile Regional Airport?
  • Can you give more details about future transitions?
  • Will there be more locations in the future?