MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holiday season nearby, it is time to think about your travel plans.

Avelo Airlines provides 90-minute direct flights to Orlando from Mobile for $29.

Chris Curry, President of Mobile Airport Authority, joined WKRG on Take 5 to discuss Avelo Airlines and travel tips for the holiday season.

Curry answers the following questions in the video above:

  • What is Avelo, and what does it have to offer?
  • Orlando is the only location for Avelo travel. Are there hopes of expanding that?
  • What amenities can travelers expect? 
  • Are there any other tips you can give for travelers during the holiday season?
  • Eventually all commercial airlines will be flying out of Mobile International Airport. Can you share what it is going to mean to have everybody under one roof?