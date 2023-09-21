MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holiday season nearby, it is time to think about your travel plans.
Avelo Airlines provides 90-minute direct flights to Orlando from Mobile for $29.
Chris Curry, President of Mobile Airport Authority, joined WKRG on Take 5 to discuss Avelo Airlines and travel tips for the holiday season.
Curry answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is Avelo, and what does it have to offer?
- Orlando is the only location for Avelo travel. Are there hopes of expanding that?
- What amenities can travelers expect?
- Are there any other tips you can give for travelers during the holiday season?
- Eventually all commercial airlines will be flying out of Mobile International Airport. Can you share what it is going to mean to have everybody under one roof?