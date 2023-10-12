MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile International Airport has multiple construction projects planned such as a new airport terminal, parking garage and air traffic control tower.

Chris Curry, President of Mobile Airport Authority, joined WKRG on Take 5 to share future plans of Mobile International Airport. 

Curry answers the following questions in the video above:

  • Can you tell us more about the process to bring all airlines to one location?
  • What are some of the amenities that travelers can experience once things are up and running?
  • What does the timeline look like?