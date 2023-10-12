MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile International Airport has multiple construction projects planned such as a new airport terminal, parking garage and air traffic control tower.
Chris Curry, President of Mobile Airport Authority, joined WKRG on Take 5 to share future plans of Mobile International Airport.
Curry answers the following questions in the video above:
- Can you tell us more about the process to bring all airlines to one location?
- What are some of the amenities that travelers can experience once things are up and running?
- What does the timeline look like?