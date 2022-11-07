MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today on Take 5 we are joined by LUSH owner Susan George. She is here to discuss all of the many services that Lush has to offer.

With unique one-of-a-kind arrangements, stylish gifts and elegant event decorations, LUSH is your one-stop-shop for classy southern living amenities. They have a full-service boutique florist specializing in weddings, events and everyday celebrations, helping clients celebrate all of the special times in their lives. LUSH also offers floral arrangement classes once a month with a snack buffet and wine. To reserve your spot, call 251-473-6121.

Lush is located at 1910 Government Street Mobile, AL 36606. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:30p.m.. They are open on Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from now until Christmas.