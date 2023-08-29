Fall is right around the corner, which means Friday night football is back in action. Gulf Orthopaedics are team physicians for multiple local high schools.
Jay Savage, MD from Gulf Orthopaedics joined WKRG on Take 5 to share how to keep athletes healthy.
Dr. Savage answers the following questions in the video above:
- As a sports medicine doctor, what does the start of football season mean to you?
- What are some of the common on-field injuries you see during games, and are you spotting a problem before that player even limps to the sideline?
- How important is it to have a prompt evaluation and treatment plan for sports injuries, and how do you continue caring for athletes well after Friday night is over?