Take 5: It’s all about connection at Harvest Church in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kevin and Adrienne Cooley from Harvest Church in Mobile joined WKRG News 5 to talk about their “no perfect people allowed Church,” as Kevin described it.

Adrienne said Harvest Church “is for anyone who is looking to belong.”

“One of our values is join the fun, join the family,” Adrienne said. “Everyone says from the minute they walk in the doors, and even in the parking lot, they experience a feeling of family.”

Kevin said the fastest way to change your life is to change your friends because you become like the people you spend time with.

“Another one of our values is love is our language, kindness is our accent,” Kevin said. “We can say anything to each other as long as we say it in love and say it in kindness, because we’re helping each other be better.”

For The Cooley’s, connection is everything.

“God created us to connection, to connect to Him and to connect to each other,” Adrienne said.

The Cooley’s invite you to check them out every Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. at I-65 and Cottage Hill in Mobile.