MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Outdoor activities are a fun way to spend summer, but they can be dangerous and result in injuries.

Today on Take 5 we are joined by Jason Determann, MD, orthopaedic surgeon from Gulf Orthopaedics, to share how to prevent injuries during summer fun.

Dr. Determann answers the following questions in the video above:

  • What are the most common summertime sports injuries you see? 
  • What tips would you share on preventing a strain or sprain and how to tell the difference?
  • When is it time to worry about your child’s bumps and bruises?
  • How can we prevent heat-related injuries?
  • How do we avoid serious dehydration and more when the heat index is over 100?