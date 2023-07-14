MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Outdoor activities are a fun way to spend summer, but they can be dangerous and result in injuries.
Today on Take 5 we are joined by Jason Determann, MD, orthopaedic surgeon from Gulf Orthopaedics, to share how to prevent injuries during summer fun.
Dr. Determann answers the following questions in the video above:
- What are the most common summertime sports injuries you see?
- What tips would you share on preventing a strain or sprain and how to tell the difference?
- When is it time to worry about your child’s bumps and bruises?
- How can we prevent heat-related injuries?
- How do we avoid serious dehydration and more when the heat index is over 100?