MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Franklin Primary Health Center, which operates 20 locations across southwest Alabama, is taking new patients. CEO Charles White joined WKRG News 5 to talk about Franklin Primary Health.

In business since 1979, Franklin Primary sees patients for adult medicine, internal medicine, pediatric care, OB/GYN, plus some specialty services like rheumatology.

With 20 locations in six counties, Franklin Primary serves patients in across the area, including rural areas.

“Anybody can come see us, we’re here for everybody,” said White. “We see insured and uninsured, and everybody gets treated the same way.”