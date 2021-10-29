Take 5: Foo Foo Fest in downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jane Birdwell and Megan Pratt joined WKRG News 5 to talk about the upcoming Foo Foo Fest in downtown Pensacola, twelve days of art, culture and food experiences.

The Fest will include the Blue Angels Homecoming Show on Pensacola Beach.

The Pensacola Mess Hall, a hands-on science museum, is also participating in the Fest, gives fest-goes a chance to have some science fun, too.

For music, food and historic buildings lit up with 3D animation, this is a great reason to visit downtown Pensacola Nov. 4 to 15.