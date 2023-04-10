MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today on Take 5 we are joined by Florida Power and Light Spokesperson John Floyd. He is here to discuss cooling tips for saving energy.
Watch below as he answers the following questions:
- What is the number one driver of high energy bills?
- Which is more efficient for cooling, a heat pump or air conditioner?
- How can FPL customers take advantage of the IRA tax credits to upgrade their home’s cooling system?
- How can someone save energy while keeping their home cool?
To find out more about how you can save energy, visit www.fpl.com.