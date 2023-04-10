MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today on Take 5 we are joined by Florida Power and Light Spokesperson John Floyd. He is here to discuss cooling tips for saving energy.

Watch below as he answers the following questions:

What is the number one driver of high energy bills?

Which is more efficient for cooling, a heat pump or air conditioner?

How can FPL customers take advantage of the IRA tax credits to upgrade their home’s cooling system?

How can someone save energy while keeping their home cool?

To find out more about how you can save energy, visit www.fpl.com.