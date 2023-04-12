MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today on Take 5 we are joined by Florida Power and Light Spokesperson Corey Booth. He is here to discuss Florida Power and Light Energy Manager.

Watch below as he answers the following questions:

What tools does the Energy Manager offer?

How can customers use the Energy Manager to track their energy usage?

What other programs does FPL offer to help customers with their energy bills?

Where can customers learn more about the FPL Energy Manager and the other resources to save energy and money?

To find out more about how you can save energy, visit www.fpl.com.