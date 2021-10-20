Take 5: Find solutions for low vision with Community Services for Vision Rehab

Take 5
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Community Services for Vision Rehab helps people that are struggling with low vision or losing their vision.  They are a non-profit 501C3, which means they are sustained with donations and grants.

If you are suffering from low vision, CSVR will conduct a Functional Vision Test to see how they can best help you. 

Dr. Cheri Glaus joined WKRG News 5 to talk about how they help people find solutions.

They will also educate both the patient and care giver about their condition and the help that is available.  CSVR has a number of helpful devises such as magnifiers, even driving glasses.  But one size does not fit all, it’s important that you are evaluated. 

Contact CSVR and schedule an appointment 251-476-4744. They have locations in Mobile, Foley and Daphne.

No referral needed. Insurance accepted.

