MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Stephen Simpson and nurse practitioner Victorian Bowman with Jubilee Primary Care joined WKRG News 5 to talk about dementia and the importance of detecting dementia early.

There are different kinds of dementia, including Alzheimer’s, but no matter the kind, the health professionals from Jubilee Primary care said early detection is critical for treatment. Finding it early allows you to start treatment early and slow progression.

for more details about dementia and early detection, watch the video above. You can also call Jubilee Primary Care at 251-444-1999. They’re taking new patients at locations in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.