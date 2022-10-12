MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today on Take 5 we are joined by AltaPointe Health Chief Medical Officer and Department Chair USA Health Dept. of Psychiatry Dr. Sandra Parker, MD.

Depression affects millions of people and is the number one mental illness in America, but sometimes it’s difficult to know if we’re just experiencing sadness or something more. Dr. Sandra Parker is here to shed light on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of depression.

If you are concerned about depression, or any other mental health issue, you can call AltaPointe’s Access to Care line at (251) 450-2211 to find out what services are available.