MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Community Services for Vision Rehab was established by Dr. Joe Fontenot, a local cardiologist who was losing his vision.

CSVR is a low vision clinic designed to help people who are losing their vision. CSRV serves everyone — people of any age, with any eye condition, with or without insurance coverage.

See what Dr. Cheri Glaus has to say about how CSVR can educate the patient or care giver of someone who is losing their vision and the many devices they have that can help.