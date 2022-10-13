MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today on Take 5 we are joined by Tim Buttell, the co-owner of Community Hospice.

Community Hospice is a locally owned and managed hospice agency serving the Baldwin County area. Hospice recognizes that every individual is different, therefore the hospice team creates an individualized plan of care to meet the specific needs and wishes of the patient and their family. Hospice care can also be provided in other locations such as assisted living facilities, nursing homes, or other long-term care facility.

Locations

Mobile, AL

2651 Cameron Street, Suite D

Mobile, Alabama 36607

Phone 251-333-9335

Fax 251-263-4023

Foley, AL

1450 N. McKenzie St.,

Foley, AL 36535

Phone: 251-943-5015

Fax: 251-943-3986

Bay Minette

502 E 2nd St.,

Bay Minette, AL 36507

Phone: 251-937-7330

Fax: 251-239-8085