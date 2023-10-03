MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Harvest for Hope, sponsored and hosted by Community Hospice, will be held at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope on Friday, Oct. 6. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support terminally ill patients on hospice and their families in Mobile, Escambia and Baldwin counties.

Susan Cox, chairperson for the Harvest for Hope fundraiser, joined WKRG on Take 5 to share details on Harvest for Hope.