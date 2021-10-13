Take 5: Benefits of a home inspection with Exit Realty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A thorough home inspection is an important part of the homebuying process.

Sue and Jimmy Lyon of Exit Realty joined WKRG to talk about the pros and cons of home inspection.

“There are a lot of good reasons to have a home inspection,” Sue said.

You want to find out if there is anything in the house you want fixed. The seller often fixes some things, like heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical and included appliances. But there are other things that could affect a house the buyer wants to know about.

Buyers who become homeowners can save a lot of money down the road with an inspection.

To learn more about seller obligations and home inspection benefits to buyers, see the full interview with Sue and Jimmy Lyon from Exit Realty.