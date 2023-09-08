MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health and Accordia Health plan to expand patient services with a new partnership.

Ehab Molokhia, family medicine physician at USA Health, and Sandra Parker, Chief Medical Officer for Altapointe, joined WKRG on Take 5 to discuss how their new partnership aims to improve access to health care in our area.

Dr. Molokhia and Dr. Parker answer the following questions in the video above: