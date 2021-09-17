Harvest Church: Happy Girl Conference 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Happy Girl Conference, this year happening Sept. 24 and 25, is a chance for women to come together, get away and have fun, said Adrienne Cooley of Harvest Church in Mobile.

The inspiration for the conference came from a book Adrienne wrote, “Happy Anyway,” and Adrienne says the conference is set up to “help women find their happy.”

Kevin Cooley said the conference is an important reflection of Harvest Church.

“We believe in empowering women,” Kevin said. “So you can expect to get empowered and meet some great new friends.”

Happy Girl Conference 2021 is centered around Adrienne’s latest book, “Beleieve Anyway.” Adrienne says she wants women to thrive like never before.