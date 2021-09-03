Harvest Church: Believe Anyway!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Adrienne and Kevin Cooley from Harvest Church join WKRG for Take 5 to talk about Adrienne’s newest book, Believe Anyway!

Her third book is subtitled “How to thrive no matter what life throws your way.”

Like her previous two books, Believe Anyway! is interactive. Adrienne says you’ll get as much out of it from what you write in it as from what she wrote.

In a season with so many challenges, Adrienne’s book is a great way to learn how to thrive in the midst of adversity.

The journaling prompts in the book are great conversation starters for small groups, too.

You can find copies on pre-sale at Amazon. The book launches Sept. 14.