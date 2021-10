MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A buyer agent is a home buyer’s best friend, and Sue and Jimmy Lyon from Exit Realty joined WKRG News 5 to explain why.

A buyer’s agency is a contractual agreement between a buyer, a real estate company and their agent. It protects the rights of the buyer.

A buyer agency will negotiate for the buyer. Alabama is a buyer beware state, so it helps to have a buyer agency to find out any information about a property that’s been withheld.