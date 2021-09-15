Beltone: Technology and Hearing Aids

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — David Adams from Beltone joined WKRG News 5 for Take 5, to discuss hearing aid technology. It’s incredible how far the devices have come over the years.

Connecting your hearing aids to your smart phones help you hone in on the sound you need to hear. You can cut through the ambient noise of a restaurant to hear the people you’re there to share a meal with, for example.

Hearing aids now are also discreet. As Adams shows us, most people don’t even know he wears a hearing aid.

He started wearing a hearing aid at his wife’s urging, and he’s glad he did.

Plus, getting your hearing aid serviced with Beltone is easy. Most issues can be remedied locally, Adams said. Even better, most of the service on Beltone hearing aids is free.