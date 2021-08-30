Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Good News
Traffic Map
Top Stories
Mississippi governor discusses Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
Video
Louisiana man surrounded by flood water rescues fawn from drowning
Video
Ride-along with ‘The Rock’? Morgan County Sheriff’s Office extends invite for Lieutenant’s look-alike
New Orleans Police say off-duty officer shot while driving unmarked car on I-10
Video
Weather
Hurricane Ida
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Player of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
NFL
SEC Football
College Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Gary Finch Outdoors
Top Stories
Osaka reaches 3rd round of US Open after opponent withdraws
Top Stories
The Latest: Play begins after US Open outside courts dried
Seager, Dodgers beat Braves 3-2; Albies’ foul injures knee
Snell pulled after 7 no-hit innings, Padres beat D-backs 3-0
Braves star Albies carried away after fouling ball off knee
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Pet of the Week
Sink Your Teeth In
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Take 5
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Viral News
Sink Your Teeth In
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Gulf Coast CW – YouTube Channel
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Top Stories
5 Things to do This Weekend: August 27th-29th
Video
Top Stories
5 Things to do This Weekend for the weekend of August 20th – 22nd
Video
Destination Gulf Coast: Speeding towards the Finish Line in Biloxi with Finish Line Performance Karting
Video
5 Things to do This Weekend: August 13-15
Video
August 9: New tech aimed to replace hand signals in baseball, New KFC themed hotel opening in London
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Take 5
When to get your free hearing screening
Video
Trending Stories
Over 100 Shell employees ride out Hurricane Ida on a ship in the Gulf of Mexico
Video
Dispute over dice turns deadly at Metro Jail
Video
Citronelle Police Chief resigns, says mayor
Maps show Hurricane Ida’s path, how it compares to Katrina
Florida teen tries to run over deputy, says Sheriff’s Office