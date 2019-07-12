Dangerously attractive

Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
The Latest: Mueller testimony delayed until July 24
9 more women file lawsuits against UCLA gynecologist
Coast Guard rescues five people near Gulfport
Man goes blind after wearing contact lenses in shower
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Top Stories
Kentucky offers last 1.5-mile NASCAR stop before Cup playoff
Top Stories
Vegas shoots 62, takes 1-shot lead at John Deere Classic
Top Stories
Daniel Suarez claims Cup Series pole at Kentucky Speedway
Top American rider Tejay Van Garderen out of Tour de France
Cubs edge Pirates 4-3 on Heyward’s hit, Bryant’s baserunning
Interference or not, NFL refs preparing for replay reviews
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Special Reports
Keep WKRG
Keep WFNA
Celebrating July 4th Safety
Motorcycle Safety
Community
Community Calendar
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Get Fit with 5
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
The Outpost returns to GCCW this Summer
Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Show to Debut on GCCW this Fall
Top Stories
New CW Show “Pandora” premieres Tuesday, July 16th on GCCW
LIVING LOCAL: Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. Visits Blue Angels Airshow Practice
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the Tropical Storm Barry
Dangerously attractive
Stay out of the water, the battle for safety during Tropical Storm Barry