Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
The Latest: Boat with 86 migrants capsizes off Tunisia
Veterans will give out USS John McCain T-shirts at Trump’s July 4th event
The Latest: Trump asks people to lend their ears to speech
Federal grants to help with new Mobile passenger airport
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Top Stories
Tomic fined for not meeting ‘professional standards’ in loss
Top Stories
FIFA: Afghanistan coach’s Infantino criticism ‘unjustified’
Top Stories
Got a Tokyo Olympics ticket? Unrivaled demand causes turmoil
The Latest: No. 1 Barty breezes into 3rd round at Wimbledon
Challenging times ahead as Lampard returns to Chelsea
Ash Barty doing just fine with another win at Wimbledon
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Special Reports
Celebrating July 4th Safety
Motorcycle Safety
Community
Enter the Mel Showers Exhibit Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win Two Tickets
Contests
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
The Outpost returns to GCCW this Summer
Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Show to Debut on GCCW this Fall
Top Stories
New CW Show “Pandora” premieres Tuesday, July 16th on GCCW
LIVING LOCAL: Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. Visits Blue Angels Airshow Practice
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Keep WKRG Horizontal Banner
comments
2 judges’ comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism
Keep WKRG Vertical Banner
Mel Showers Sweepstakes