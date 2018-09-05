Skip to content
Colin Kaepernick
Thousands sign petition calling for Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl
Amy Schumer: No Super Bowl ads in support of Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick files to trademark his own image
Town council withdraws Nike boycott following criticism
Kaepernick’s lawyer teases former quarterback could be a Raider
More Colin Kaepernick Headlines
Harvard black culture awards to honor Kaepernick, Chappelle
Louisiana mayor bans booster clubs from buying Nike gear
Nike’s online sales spike amid controversial Kaepernick ad
College drops Nike from sports uniforms after Kaepernick ad
Donald Trump Jr. says he’s ‘fixed’ Nike ad
Nike to air Kaepernick-narrated ad at NFL opener
LeBron ‘stands with Nike’ in reference to Kaepernick