Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
City Council
Mobile eyes bike-sharing service Gotcha to replace Lime
Mobile City Council asks for help from state leaders to prevent theft of guns from cars
Mobile councilman wants to extend downtown drinking hours
Mobile City Councilman to be represented by separate attorney in legal fight with mayor
Mobile City Council opens up spending
More City Council Headlines
Spanish Fort City Council approves entertainment district
Daphne City Council upholds mayor’s veto on zoning project
Chickasaw council member Henry Phillips passes away
Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget
“Drag Queen Story Hour” brings crowd with passionate comments to council
Will council vote on USA stadium?
Mobile City Council delays USA stadium vote another week
Alabama city approves taxpayer funds to pay for legal expenses of an officer charged with murder
“This helps me stay strong.” City Councilwoman Gina Gregory’s public battle with cancer
Mobile City Council urges Gov. Ivey to fund Amtrak service