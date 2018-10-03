Skip to content
Chase
3-year-old girl abandoned during Mobile police chase
New technology could help police slow the ‘high-speed chase’
New technology could help police slow the ‘high-speed chase’
New technology that could help police slow the ‘high-speed chase’
BREAKING: Saraland police chase suspect into Baldwin County
More Chase Headlines
Three naked woman at rest stop lead deputies on chase in Florida
Suspect in custody after running from police in Downtown Mobile
WATCH: Driver dances before surrendering to police
High speed chase starts in Crestview; driver crashes stolen car
Motorcycle involved in police chase on I-10
Chase suspect remains behind bars on no bond
Caught on camera: 100 mile police chase lands driver in jail
BREAKING: Car involved in West Mobile suspect search involved in Semmes break-in attempts
Chase leads to 4 arrests in Okaloosa County
Man arrested after going 100+ mph in Pensacola chase