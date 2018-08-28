Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Bullying
Melania Trump to celebrate 1st year of ‘Be Best’ initiative
Bikers Against Bullying: bikers help bullied 6th grader
News 5 Investigates: Bullying and teen suicide is a growing problem
Mom says 10-year-old son killed himself after being bullied over his colostomy bag
Assistant principal accused of harassing transgender student
More Bullying Headlines
Funeral for 9-year-old who committed suicide
West Alabama mother blames bullying in her daughters suicide
Dad makes daughter walk to school after she’s caught bullying on the bus
Father speaks out following death of 9-year-old girl
Bullying prevention week kickoff in Mobile County
ONLY ON 5: Suspended students plan anti-bullying march
Rally held for bullied Santa Rosa County teen who committed suicide
Milton teen commits suicide after being bullied according to family
Alabama ranks in the top 20 most-bullied states
Mark Your Calendar with John Nodar – Suicide Awareness & Prevention