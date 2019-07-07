Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Alabama man accused of biting off woman’s finger in fight
Mobilians beat the record-breaking heat
Admiral to lead Navy instead will retire; bad judgment cited
Cullman County woman accidentally shoots husband in road rage incident
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Top Stories
All-Star Futures Game ends in 2-2 tie after 8 innings
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Derby day; Lucroy, Arrieta get evaluated
Top Stories
Feng birdies final hole for a 1-shot win on LPGA Tour
US lineup unchanged for Gold Cup final vs Mexico
Matthew Wolff finishes 3M Open with eagle to win by 1
Angels’ Lucroy carted off, hospitalized after collision
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Special Reports
Keep WKRG
Keep WFNA
Celebrating July 4th Safety
Motorcycle Safety
Community
Community Calendar
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
The Outpost returns to GCCW this Summer
Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Show to Debut on GCCW this Fall
Top Stories
New CW Show “Pandora” premieres Tuesday, July 16th on GCCW
LIVING LOCAL: Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. Visits Blue Angels Airshow Practice
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
biting
Alabama man accused of biting off woman’s finger in fight
Mel Showers Sweepstakes