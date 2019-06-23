Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Time running short, showdown looms over border aid package
Top Stories
Zingers, breakouts and burns: What to watch in the debates
Two men arrested, two on the run after a pursuit in Mobile County
13-foot shark spotted close to Navarre Beach shore
Mueller to testify publicly before House committees July 17
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Top Stories
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
Top Stories
UConn board expected to finalize switch from AAC to Big East
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Ohtani works off mound, Keuchel makes 2nd start
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to throw off mound Wednesday
Vandy rides Rocker to 4-1 win, forces a Game 3 vs. Michigan
Royal flush: Dozier’s slam leads KC to stunning comeback win
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Enter the Mel Showers Exhibit Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win Two Tickets
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
beth chapman
Wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter in medically-induced coma
Mel Showers Sweepstakes