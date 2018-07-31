Skip to content
Back To School
Students return to Stoneman Douglas High School for new school year
It’s the first day of school for students and teachers in Baldwin County
Five things to know for the start of class in Baldwin County
NWFL Schools back in session today
Back-to-school Bashes in Mobile and NWFL Saturday
More Back To School Headlines
SRO reluctantly poses for back-to-school picture
Daphne Elementary gets recess renovation over summer break
First day of school at Forest Hill Elementary School
Scaled back sales tax holiday returns to Florida
All Other Schools: Important Links
Colleges and Universities: Important Links
Escambia County (FL) Schools: Important Links
Back to School Starting Dates
MPD UPDATE: Woman identified in $1K school supply theft and pepper spray attack
Back-to-School events ramp up in Mobile